Pandemic may dampen back-to-school shopping during sales tax holiday weekend

4 hours 41 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 August 08, 2020 10:20 AM August 08, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Texas parents frequently buy clothing and school supplies for their children during early August, when the state doesn't collect sales tax on back-to-school items.

From Friday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 9, Texas will not collect sales tax on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Consumers saved an estimated $102.2 million last year, said Kevin Peek, who teaches economics at South Texas College. The coronavirus pandemic may dampen enthusiasm for back-to-school shopping this year.

For more details about the annual sales tax holiday, including lists of items that qualify, visit the Comptroller's Office website.

