Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
The McAllen Police Department identified the person who died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
Luis Armando Valero, was the passenger of the vehicle, according to the department.
At around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near 107 and Ware Road.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Valero, were taken to a local hospital, where Valero was later pronounced dead.
The condition of the driver remains unknown, and the cause of the crash still remains under investigation.
