Pharmaceutical company in McAllen calls for plasma donors

A spokesperson for Grifols, a pharmaceutical company in McAllen, says plasma donations are necessary amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Vlasta Hakes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Grifols, the company produces life-saving medicines from plasma.

“These medicines are critical to patients around the world and for a lot of patients there is no other treatment,” Hakes said.

Anyone interested in donating can call Biomat in McAllen at 956-686-0052.