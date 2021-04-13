Pharr J&J vaccine clinic for farm workers canceled, officials say new clinic in the works

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for farmworkers in Pharr was canceled following an announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration regarding potentially dangerous blood clots.

A total of 475 vaccines were scheduled to be administered to farmworkers with the help of the nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) and the city of Pharr.

Officials said that while a shipment of Modern vaccines arrived the same day, they're working on setting up a new clinic quickly.

LUPE officials said they are putting farmworkers first by partnering with vaccine hubs and providers to get agriculture workers vaccinated.

Pharr Chief of Emergency Management Staff Daniel Ramirez said the city received 1,200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday; the city plans to administer 500 doses to farmworkers by the end of the week.

"We've been going out there, visiting them and vaccinating them at their work site," Ramirez said. "It's easier for them to have access to the vaccination."

Officials said a new clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 15; the time and location are in the works.