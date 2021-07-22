Pharr PD searching for person of interest in auto-pedestrian crash

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said was driving a truck that bore a “striking resemblance” to the one that crashed into a pedestrian on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Pharr Police Department released footage of an unidentified man using the crosswalk on the intersection of Business 83 and Bluebonnet St. who was then struck by a grey Chevrolet truck.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pharr police releases video of truck striking pedestrian

The truck fled the scene, failing to render aid, according to a news release.

According to Pharr police Deputy Chief Michael Mendoza, the person of interest was seen driving a truck that shared a “striking resemblance” to the one in the video. The image provided in the news release was from a security camera from a nearby business, Mendoza added.

Those with any information on the driver are urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.