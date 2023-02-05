Pharr PD to host fourth community police academy, applications now open

The Pharr Police Department is inviting people to apply for their fourth community police academy.

It is a free 10-week course, and it's open to anyone in the Valley that is 18 or older.

The course will help people learn how the police department operates, they will also get to ride along on calls and take a look at some unoccupied jail cells.

They'll also learn about first aid, trauma response, and self-defensive techniques.

Classes begin on March 21st.

For more information, you can contact officer David Trevino at (956)856-4625.