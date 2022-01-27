Pharr police: Man arrested after bringing gun to Lowe's, no injuries reported

Police arrested a man “without incident” Thursday after witnesses reported he brought a gun to the Lowe's in Pharr and threatened to “shoot patrons.”

According to Pharr police, officers responded to the business after a call came in regarding a man with a gun at the store.

“Reporting person stated that subject made reports that he was going to shoot patrons @ Lowes,” according to police

The suspect had a BB gun and was experiencing mental health issues, a city spokesperson said. No charges have been filed against the suspect and the police department's mental health unit is taking over the investigation.

No injuries were reported.