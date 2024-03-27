Pharr resident sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

A 21-year-old Pharr resident was sentenced to eight years after being convicted for trafficking fentanyl drugs.

Alex Dominque Carrillo pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2023 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in May 2023, authorities began an investigation that determined Carrillo was a drug courier for a Mexican drug trafficker.

Carrillo's job was to pickup drugs once they were imported by Mexican smugglers and deliver them to buyers in the United States. The following month, law enforcement seized 500 fentanyl pills in Pharr that Carrillo had transported, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In August 2023, law enforcement saw Carrillo attempting to transport drugs to a McAllen buyer. Once Carrillo noticed the presence of law enforcement, he attempted to hide 3,500 fentanyl pills in a public parking lot trash can. Authorities were able to seize those pills and placed Carrillo under arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the court hearing, it was determined that in addition to the fentanyl, it was determined Carrillo was linked to the seizure of multiple kilograms of meth.

Carrillo's prison sentence will immediately be followed by four years of supervised release. He is waiting to be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.