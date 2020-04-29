Pharr transforms old fire station to community 2020 Census headquarters

PHARR — The City of Pharr made an announcement introducing its new community census headquarters.

The city initially planned to have people out in the field helping to fill out the 2020 Census. Now, after the coronavirus outbreak, officials have had to find other alternatives to raise awareness and give residents the help they need.

The main function of the new headquarters is phone banking, a call center. This will also provide jobs for employees who work part-time for the parks and recreation department.

Officials will use data gathered from calls to map out the percentage in each part of the city that needs to be reached.

Any Pharr resident can call 956-402-2020 if they have any questions regarding the 2020 Census.

Watch the video above for the full story.