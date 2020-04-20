Police: 1 injured after shooting in Mission

The Mission Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a shooting occurred near the intersection of South Cummings Avenue and West "A" Street, according to information released by the police department.

Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a drug transaction.

Four people were involved, according to information released by the police department. One person was injured.

