Police: 1 injured after shooting in Mission
The Mission Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.
At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a shooting occurred near the intersection of South Cummings Avenue and West "A" Street, according to information released by the police department.
Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a drug transaction.
Four people were involved, according to information released by the police department. One person was injured.
Watch the video above for more information.