Police: Man shot during bank robbery in Harlingen, suspect arrested

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a robbery at Texas Regional Bank.

At about 10 a.m. on Friday, a man entered the bank, which is located on South Business 77, and shot an employee, said Sgt. Larry Moore, a spokesman for the Harlingen Police Department.

The employee survived and is being treated at a local hospital.

The man pointed a pistol at another employee and demanded money, Moore said. The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank on a bicycle.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of aggravated robbery, Moore said. Officers also recovered the money and seized the gun.

Check back for updates.