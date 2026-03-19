Police: Registered sex offender arrested after attempting to meet with 11-year-old in Donna
A registered sex offender was arrested after he allegedly attempted to meet with a minor, according to the Donna Police Department.
The incident was reported on Monday at around 1:17 p.m.
Donna police officers made contact with the reporting party, who said that a man engaged in online communication with an 11-year-old child and had arranged to meet in person.
Following a preliminary investigation, the suspect was identified as 39-year-old Curtis Leeroy Akers, a registered sex offender, according to Donna police.
Akers was taken into custody and charged with online solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $200,000, and he was transported to Hidalgo County Jail.
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