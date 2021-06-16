x

Police search for package thief

1 week 3 days 11 hours ago Saturday, June 05 2021 Jun 5, 2021 June 05, 2021 10:58 PM June 05, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Brownsville police are looking for a woman seen on camera walking away with a package that police say wasn't hers. 

The theft occurred on Tuesday, June 1 at the 1800 block of La Mancha Drive.

Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days