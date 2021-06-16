Police search for package thief
Brownsville police are looking for a woman seen on camera walking away with a package that police say wasn't hers.
The theft occurred on Tuesday, June 1 at the 1800 block of La Mancha Drive.
Those with information on the theft are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Elder abuse awareness day declared in Hidalgo County
-
U.S. sends over a million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, aims to help...
-
Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border
-
Donna ISD superintendent relocating to Round Rock, prepares to say goodbye
-
Brush piles from February freeze cleared from Brownsville neighborhood