Police: Woman, 37, dies in Brownsville crash

A woman died in a car crash Thursday night in Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they received a call about a major traffic accident on the 5000 block of E. 14th Street.

Witnesses told police a blue Chrysler 200 was traveling northeast on E. 14th St. at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Traverse that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The crash remains under investigation.