x

Police: Woman, 37, dies in Brownsville crash

5 hours 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, February 25 2022 Feb 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 8:05 AM February 25, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A woman died in a car crash Thursday night in Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they received a call about a major traffic accident on the 5000 block of E. 14th Street. 

Witnesses told police a blue Chrysler 200 was traveling northeast on E. 14th St. at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Traverse that was stopped at a red light. 

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy has been ordered. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days