Police: Woman, 37, dies in Brownsville crash
A woman died in a car crash Thursday night in Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Police say at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they received a call about a major traffic accident on the 5000 block of E. 14th Street.
Witnesses told police a blue Chrysler 200 was traveling northeast on E. 14th St. at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Traverse that was stopped at a red light.
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been ordered.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Residents concerned about safety of street intersection in Edinburg
-
Texas initiative aims to help people without housing
-
Bond reduced for teen brothers in Pharr homicide case
-
New UTRGV physics program expands learning opportunities in Valley
-
Woman arrested after fire engulfs McAllen home, no injuries reported