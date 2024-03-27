Port Isabel prepares for Semana Santa crowd

Holy Week, also known as Semana Santa, is a time of celebration for families, and a busy time for the Rio Grande Valley.

Families in Mexico have the week off, and many of them spend their time in the Valley — particularly at South Padre Island.

Restaurants like El Papas in Port Isabel say they hope to attract crowds during the holiday weekend.

“I think we are going to have a good flow of a variety of nationals from Mexico, people from San Antonio,” El Papas server Elda Flores said.

Flores says the restaurant is preparing extra food ahead of the weekend.

For the Port Isabel Police Department, more people means more traffic.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez says he'll be doubling his staff over the weekend.

Officers will control the traffic lights going towards the bridge, and they'll manage traffic along highways 48 and 100.

“I have to think of our citizens,” Lopez said. “Our citizens want to move around throughout the city, so if we have bumper to bumper traffic, it clogs up their side streets."

Lopez said anyone planning to come to the Island should be prepared to wait in traffic that could stretch for at least two miles.

Watch the video above for the full story.