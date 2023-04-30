Power outage causes issues at South Texas Comic Con

At the McAllen Convention Center, the South Texas Comic Con faced some challenges because of the overnight storms.

There were long lines at the even as people with tickets waited to get inside. The center only allowed small amounts of people in because of loss of power and no Wi-Fi or access to printers.

South Texas Comic Con did release a video to address concerns some people had.

"We did have that storm that came through and of course that's a lot of damage across McAllen including hitting us with some power outages. But if you have tickets for [Saturday], do not worry, they're going to be valid for Sunday if you cannot make it," a representative for the comic con said.