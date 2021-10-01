Prisoner bus from Edinburg overturns in Live Oak County, multiple injuries reported

A prisoner bus that departed from Lopez State Jail in Edinburg Friday morning overturned in Live Oak County, about three miles south of George West.

The inmate bus was in route to the Dominguez Unit near San Antonio when it overturned on Highway 281, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Multiple prisoners were transported to area hospitals for neck pain. No fatalities were reported.

Video obtained by Channel 5 News shows inmates sitting in the median as

Brandley said it’s unclear if the accident was weather related.

The accident remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded including DPS, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Beeville Fire Department, Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Bee County Precinct 2 Constables.