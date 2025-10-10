Progreso police ramping up patrols thanks to Operation Lone Star grant

More police officers in the city of Progreso are on patrol thanks to a new state grant.

The Progreso Police Department recently received $75,000 in funding through Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative.

Progreso applied for the grant to help them cover more ground.

“I can tell you [crime] has increased, that’s why we need those officers out there,” Progreso police Sgt. Stephen Trejo said. “Being two miles from the border, it is a high crime area. 281 is being used a lot."

The grant will be used for overtime pay. Up to three police officers will now be patrolling 24/7.

Only one Progreso police officer was patrolling the city prior to the grant.

