Progreso police ramping up patrols thanks to Operation Lone Star grant
More police officers in the city of Progreso are on patrol thanks to a new state grant.
The Progreso Police Department recently received $75,000 in funding through Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative.
Progreso applied for the grant to help them cover more ground.
“I can tell you [crime] has increased, that’s why we need those officers out there,” Progreso police Sgt. Stephen Trejo said. “Being two miles from the border, it is a high crime area. 281 is being used a lot."
The grant will be used for overtime pay. Up to three police officers will now be patrolling 24/7.
Only one Progreso police officer was patrolling the city prior to the grant.
