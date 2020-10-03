PSJA school board candidate shares thoughts on 'Gentleman's Agreement' related policy

PHARR - A Pharr-San-Juan Independent School District school board policy reflects what some refer to as a “Gentleman’s Agreement.”

This year one woman PSJA school board candidate is challenging that policy with a grassroots campaign.

Cynthia Gutierrez is a San Juan resident and a graduate of the school district. She is currently running for PSJA ISD school board seat place 7.

Gutierrez is running against Alamo resident Celso Salinas Jr.

The PSJA ISD alumna says the Gentleman's Agreement,“by definition a gentleman’s agreement is just that. A verbal agreement made by in this case men not women.”

Today Gutierrez says a gentleman’s agreement related policy is listed in the PSJA ISD board members elections manual and it is not a state law.

According to PSJA ISD Board Member Elections BBB, “the board requests that place 6 and place 7 be reserved for eligible candidates residing in the city of Alamo.”

If you would like to participate in the PSJA ISD school board elections this season you must be a registered Texas voter.

The last day to sign up for voter registration in your respective county is Monday Oct. 5.