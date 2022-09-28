Public invited to pay respects to Navy veteran to be laid to rest in Mission

Valley community members are invited to pay their respects to a veteran with no known family members as he's laid to rest.

Navy veteran Mark Joseph Griffin will be buried with full military honors at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission located at 2520 South Inspiration Road in Mission.

Services will start at 10 a.m.

At one time, veterans who had no family or friends were being buried without honors and a proper ceremony. Many of these unaccompanied veterans happened to be homeless, but George Rice, the cemetery’s representative, says officials do their best to make sure veterans get a proper farewell surrounded by other men and women who served.

"You can expect to see the Marine Corps League, expect to see the VFW's, the American Legions, the Patriot Guard, Military Order of the Purple Heart, you can expect to see several dozen organizations," Rice said.

With no family, it can at times take over a week to find records for the veteran in order to give them the ceremony and honors they deserve.