Raymondville ISD to host drive-thru second dose COVID-19 clinic Friday
The Raymondville Independent School District will host a drive-thru second dose vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at the Raymondville High School gym parking lot.
The clinic is for individuals who recited their first dose of the Pfizer vaccines on March 26.
Officials say an ID and vaccination card are required.
For more information call the Raymondville ISD Central Office at (956) 698-8175.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City CISD scholarship meets fundraising goal
-
Nonstop flights from Harlingen to Monterrey begin next month
-
New drainage canal to mitigate flood concerns for residents
-
Raymondville ISD students encourage COVID-19 immunization with class project
-
Cameron County Commissioners Court files lawsuit against Sheriff Eric Garza