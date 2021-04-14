Raymondville ISD to host drive-thru second dose COVID-19 clinic Friday

Credit: Raymondville ISD

The Raymondville Independent School District will host a drive-thru second dose vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at the Raymondville High School gym parking lot.

The clinic is for individuals who recited their first dose of the Pfizer vaccines on March 26.

Officials say an ID and vaccination card are required.

For more information call the Raymondville ISD Central Office at (956) 698-8175.