Recovery efforts in Port Mansfield continue following hurricane

Utility workers in Port Mansfield are hoping to finish hurricane recovery efforts by the end of the week.

Port Director Ronald Mills says recovery plan execution began late-Saturday night after Hurricane Hanna made landfall.

Mills explains the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Monday morning delivered two semi-trailers with ice and water.

"As of right now, based upon the amount of input that we're receiving, it doesn't look like FEMA will ever come because it won't ever reach federal standards,” Mills said.

To help meet that monetary threshold to get federal assistance, Mills is encouraging all residents of Port Mansfield to fill out their TDEM survey.

