Registration still open for 42nd Annual Causeway Run and Walk in Port Isabel

One of the most anticipated runs in the Rio Grande Valley is happening soon.

The 42nd Annual Causeway Run and Walk is scheduled in April.

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Gonzalez spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to remind the community it's not too late for people to register.

The Causeway Run and Walk is scheduled for Saturday, April 11.

For more information or to register, click here.