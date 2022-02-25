Residents concerned about safety of street intersection in Edinburg

Changes are on the way to an intersection in Edinburg.

Janie Madrigal asks herself what would've happened if her granddaughter was in her car seat on Tuesday night on the corner of César Chavez and Alberta in Edinburg.

Madrigal says that as she was traveling northbound on Cesar Chavez, another vehicle off of Alberta missed the stop sign and hit her so hard that it caused the vehicle to spin, and then end up on the other side of the road.

"He had a stop,” Madrigal said. “So, to me, I don't think he stopped because he wouldn't have hit me that hard.”

Madrigal says the driver then took off.

"We will add rumbles as another safety measure to this intersection," Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said in a statement to Channel 5 News. "However, it is important that drivers respect all traffic regulations, such as stop signs, beacon light warnings, and speed limit signs."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 668-8477.

This story came into our newsroom thanks to the Channel 5 News tips hotline. If you have a story you'd like us to look into, call us at 1-866-797-TIPS or submit a tip here.