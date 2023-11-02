Residents express concern after vehicle crashes into crowd outside Donna bar

Recently released video from the Donna Police Department shows a car hitting three people in the parking lot of a bar.

Police identified the driver as Manuel Aguilera as Pharr. Police said he was fighting with a group of people in the parking lot of Bella's Social Club — located at 911 Val Verda Rd. — Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Donna police spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks said the incident happened hours before the club was scheduled to close.

READ MORE: Police release video they say shows suspect driving vehicle into crowd in Donna, injuring three

“They're BYOB clubs that stay open until 5 to 6 a.m.,” Hooks said, adding that these after-hours establishments are a problem for law enforcement.

“My professional opinion, I feel that they're breeding grounds for violence, drug use,” Hooks said.

Javier Arevalo owns a car shop near the club. He said the neighborhood has always been quiet, but he knew eventually something like this would happen.

“The young people go and look for that type of fun,” Arevalo said. “They drink beers and start to have those problems."

All three men hit by the car in Sunday’s crash will be OK, but police still want to find Aguilera.

Donna police say Aguilera abandoned the car used in the crash at a family member's home. They believe he could be in the Pharr or Edinburg area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Donna police at 956-464-8477.