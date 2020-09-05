Residents urged to complete the 2020 Census as deadline approaches

Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census.

Parades through the Rio Grande Valley streets, gift cards as incentives, adding to pleas from government officials to fill out the census.

McAllen resident Rocio Rodriguez mentioned filling out the census can improve her way of life, that is why she called to make sure her five family members count.

Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form. People can also fill out the census over the phone at 844-330-2020, for Spanish call 844-468-2020.

