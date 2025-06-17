RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez

Weslaco's State Champion head softball coach Mario Rodriguez, will be inducted into the RGV sports hall of fame at the end of the month.

"I was very surprised at the moment when I received word, but after thinking about it, I'm very grateful, very thankful of all the people that had one point of another been apart of my journey," said coach Rodriguez.

"I mean obviously super proud of the fact that I can say that he's into the sports hall of fame but it's definitely well deserved and he's put a lot of work into it," said Weslaco first assistant softball coach, Daniel Hinojosa.

A Weslaco native, Rodriguez graduated from the University of Texas Pan-American. From there, he started coaching at a local middle school in Weslaco.

"I went to college thinking that I wanted to be a basketball coach but like throw's changes at you, or curve balls if you say so, and then my daughter was born and my daughter started playing tball so I just wanted to be in a sport, and have an opportunity to one day coach her too," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was given the opportunity to coach JV softball at Weslaco. In 2006, Rodriguez became the head softball coach.

After 19 seasons as the head coach, Rodriguez has won 4 district championships, has 2 appearances in the State final four, 2016 and 2024. With 15 playoff appearances and 425 career wins, becoming the only State Championship in softball won by a Valley team. Ultimately becoming one of the top softball coaches in the Valley.

The RGV sports hall of fame induction ceremony takes place June 28.