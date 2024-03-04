Richard Ford allegedly assaulted ex-wife months before murder, police interview shown
The murder trial of Richard Ford continues. Ford is accused of killing his ex-wife Melissa Banda
Prosecutors have shown video of Ford months before the murder of Banda. The video shows police questioning Ford after he allegedly assaulted Banda.
Defense attorneys tried to have the video thrown out before the trial began, but the judge denied their request. The police interview happened after Ford allegedly tried to suffocate Banda at her home.
The officer who took the statement testified that Ford willingly did the interview, and knew about his right to remain silent.
As the trial resumes, the lead investigator is expected to give their testimony in the murder case and the multiple incidents that led up to Banda's disappearance.
