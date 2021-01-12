Rio Grande Valley nonprofit petitions against President Trump’s visit
There are mixed feelings on President Trump’s visit to the Valley.
Ahead of Trump’s visit, immigrant advocacy nonprofit group LUPE called on local officials to stop the event.
A petition circulated on social media that gathered thousands of signatures called on local officials to cancel the visit, or at least denounce it.
‘We’re still continuing to fight the coronavirus, so there’s just no sense in him coming to the Valley,” said LUPE Executive Director Juanita Valdez-Cox.
The group also raised concerns about security.
