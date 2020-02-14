Road-side vendors urged to get permit ahead of Valentine's Day
MCALLEN – City officials are warning road-side vendors to follow the law ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Director of Health and Code Enforcment in McAllen, Steven Kotsatos, warns vendors selling everything such as flowers, chocolates and stuffed animals must make sure the law is being followed.
Kotsatos urges vendors to get a permit to sell anything this Valentine’s Day in order to sell in authorized locations such as agricultural or commercial areas.
Vendors are encouraged to stop by City Hall to pick up an application, which does include a fee.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood