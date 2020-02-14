Road-side vendors urged to get permit ahead of Valentine's Day

MCALLEN – City officials are warning road-side vendors to follow the law ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Director of Health and Code Enforcment in McAllen, Steven Kotsatos, warns vendors selling everything such as flowers, chocolates and stuffed animals must make sure the law is being followed.

Kotsatos urges vendors to get a permit to sell anything this Valentine’s Day in order to sell in authorized locations such as agricultural or commercial areas.

Vendors are encouraged to stop by City Hall to pick up an application, which does include a fee.

