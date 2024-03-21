Roma city employee accused of smuggling migrants in city vehicle expected to plead guilty

An employee with the city of Roma’s public works department is expected to plead guilty to federal human smuggling charges.

Raul Gonzalez III was arrested on Jan. 17 after he was spotted picking up three migrants from the Rio Grande and leading Border Patrol officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges last month, but a March 7 filing indicates he plans to plead guilty.

The vehicle Gonzalez used during the crime was a city vehicle, according to the Escobares Police Department.

Escobares Police Chief Pedro Estrada said Gonzalez was in his work uniform when he was arrested, indicating that he was on the clock during the alleged crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told investigators he was hired to pick up the migrants for $200 per person.

City of Mayor Roma Jaime Escobar Jr. previously told Channel 5 News that Gonzalez would be fired if he was found guilty.

A hearing is set for Thursday, March 21 for Gonzalez.