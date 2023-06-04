Safety measures in place for month-long Pride events in Cameron County

Cameron County and the city of Brownsville have recognized June as Pride Month. They are working with law enforcement and the city's LGBTQ+ Task Force to set up safety measures to keep people and events safe.

"We're going to provide security details for them, which would usually be officers that are on their off time to go in there and take care of the situation, take care of anything that might go wrong as we have to realize that in this community as police officers we protect every single citizen," Public Information Office with Brownsville police Martin Sandoval said.

This is the fourth year that Brownsville declared June as Pride Month, but for Cameron County, this is now the second year they've proclaimed it, causing backlash from some.

"Despite it being something that's recognize nationally, depending on where you live and how conservative or liberal that area might be, people may be getting a warmer or less warm reception. So it's important that Cameron County do something like this and Brownsville, do something like this. But the message is clear to our citizens and tourists and visitors that this is a community which welcomes everyone," Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De Los Santos said.

This week will be full of events open to everyone.

"We're going to display everything that or different aspects from local LGBTQ+ members who've made a difference. The pioneers or just students," LGBTQ+ Task Force Secretary Linda Tolman said.

She says Brownsville PD is keeping event safety on their mind.

"I mean, we have a lot of people that disagree with what happened and a lot of naysayers. But what we usually like to tell everybody is that no matter what community or people were here for," Sandoval said. "And everyone has the same rights, so that is why we're out here. We're here to protect everybody's rights."

De Los Santos says his focus is to show Brownsville as a safe place to live for all.

"Events are being held for all ages, and that's because the younger generation probably has a conflict if they're not sure where their identity lies. They need to know there are places they could go and talk to that are safe spaces," De Los Santos said.

Events for the week are listed below.

Tuesday, June 6

Cameron County Proclamation at 10 a.m.

The Dancy Building

1150 E. Madison St.

City of Brownsville Proclamation at 5 p.m.

Brownsville City Hall

1001 E. Elizabeth St. #234

Thursday, June 8

Out and Proud event at 7 p.m.

1929 Whiskey Tavern

628 E. 12th St.

Friday, June 9

Second Annual Pride Exhibit at 7 p.m.

Brownsville Performing Arts Center

543 E. 11th St.