Safety officials express concern over lack of water in the Valley during annual conference

Hundreds of police officer, firefighters and municipal planners and emergency managers were in attendance Wednesday on the first day of the South Texas All Hazards Conference in McAllen.

The conference started as a training and planning event for hurricanes.

During its 10th year, attendees discussed the concern over the lack of rainfall and the lack of water supply in our watershed.

The lack of water is keeping Valley farmers dry, and may start impacting cities with higher prices and water delivery challenges if the summer makes things worse.

“If we don't have that rainfall this year, South Texas is going to have a serious problem having adequate water supply,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said. “So we're already planning for that. The state governor's office, emergency management and hospitals are already having those discussions.”

Officials at the conference say they are beginning to plan for what happens if conditions get even worse.

