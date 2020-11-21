Salvation Army kicks off red kettle fundraising campaign

The Salvation Army is kicking off the organization's annual red kettle campaign.

With so many people seeking help from the Salvation Army during the coronavirus pandemic, donations are more important than ever.

"The numbers in every area — shelter, food, social services — we normally see about 25 people in our shelter. Right now we're 40 to 50," said Adolph Aguirre, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army in McAllen.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army in McAllen served about 200 meals a day.

It now serves 700 to 900 meals every day — and Aguirre said he expects that number to increase next year, when unemployment benefits expire for many people.

