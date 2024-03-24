San Benito fire chief: Shed fire causes severe smoke damage to home

A shed behind a home in San Benito caught fire Saturday, causing severe smoke damage to the residence.

San Benito Fire Chief Efrain Bautista said the fire began at the 36000 block of Paulita Street. The fire department was able to save half of the home, but the rest received severe smoke damage.

Bautista said the fire began at a shed in the back of the home, where several fuel sources were stored.

He said the fire jumped over the back porch of the home from the shed and due to the home being a brick structure, only the porch area had heavy fire damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.