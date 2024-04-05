San Benito High School students and staff to be tested for tuberculosis following positive case

Over 160 students and staff at San Benito High School will be tested for tuberculosis on Monday after an individual at the school tested positive for it, the district announced.

A Friday new release from San Benito CISD said the district was notified by the Cameron County Public Health Department of the positive case on March 27.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE RELEASE IN FULL

The testing will be done on Monday, April 8 at the San Benito High School gym from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuberculosis is an airborne bacterium that attacks the lungs and can lead to weakness or fatigue, weight loss, and cause those who have it to develop chills, fever and night sweat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A review of the campus on Tuesday led to 166 students and staff members at San Benito High School being identified as individuals that meet the criteria for testing.

Campus staff members and parents of the students who were may have been exposed to tuberculosis were notified on Wednesday, the news release added.

Narciso Lopez, the tuberculosis supervisor for the Cameron County Public Health Department, says doctors can offer a preventative treatment if tuberculosis is detected early enough.

Lopez says the county is tracking an increase in tuberculosis cases.

In 2022, 46 cases of tuberculosis were reported. That number jumped to 76 in 2023.

San Benito CISD parents say they feel the district should have notified all parents — instead of just those whose children were exposed.

Those unable to be tested on Monday will need to get tested at the Cameron County Public Health Department. Call them at 956-247-3685 during regular business hours to find out more.