San Benito residents react to school computer mishap

Parents want the San Benito school district to be more transparent about the security breach.

Although a letter was sent, parents feel it is not enough and want more communication in a timely manner.

A statement was put on the district website in December, but a company who bought hundreds of the auctioned-off computers says he told them about two months before.

RELATED: Computers containing personal information of San Benito CISD students and staff sold at auction

Channel 5’s Crystal Martinez was allowed to look at one of those computers purchased by RDA Technologies.

In a few minutes, she was able to find the names of students, phone numbers, addresses, and even bank statements.

A mom who got one of those letters from the district has three kids enrolled at San Benito ISD.

Olga Ortega said the letter came in about two weeks ago, and it was the first and only time she heard about the breach.

For Ortega, that is not enough for a notification.

"There has been no phone calls, no follow-up email, there has been nothing aside from the letter that was mailed out,” Ortega said. “No communication whatsoever."

The district did place a statement online in December about the incident. It is easy to find, but parents want to know why it was not posted anywhere else.

Robert Herrera, a former San Benito student, and current resident that specializes in communications, says he feels that the district missed a step.

"IT is in the forefront of most of our leaders today, but it should be with advances in technology and where we're going as a society and how to handle it is very important,” Herrera said.

Parents are asking for a new policy concerning IT and ways to get rid of information before they are sold. They also want the district to notify them faster on what is happening.

Ortega said the district did offer her one year of identity protection for her children.