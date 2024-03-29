San Juan Basilica preparing for Easter Mass

The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle is seeing visitors from across the Rio Grande Valley celebrating Holy Week.

Several events lead up to Easter Sunday Mass on March 31.

Father Jorge Gomez says every year they see more visitors come to the San Juan Basilica to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and celebrate the Catholic faith.

Those coming to the Basilica can expect to see more police presence throughout to help church staff with crowd and traffic control.

“Take your time, we have a big parking lot with 1,309 spaces, but sometimes it’s not enough,” Gomez said. “Be careful and patient with people getting out of mass and coming into mass because we don't want to have violent problems.”

The church is holding confessions through 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Gomez recommends people go to other parishes to skip the long lines at the Basilica.

As part of Holy Week, a new statue will be unveiled at the Basilica’s Station of the Cross on Saturday, March 30.

