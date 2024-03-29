San Juan launching health classes in city library

San Juan city officials want more people in the community to embrace healthier eating habits.

The city announced they’ve partnered with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service to offer free health sessions for the month of April.

"They're gonna be teaching you how to cook healthy, recipes, how to read the labels when you go to the store,” San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said.

The sessions will be held every Friday in April at the San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard St.

The classes start at 10 a.m.

Attendees will take home free produce, learn how to save money on food, and ways to get physically active.

More information on the classes is available online.

