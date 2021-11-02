San Juan's Noche De Paz returns as two-day festival
Holiday fun is on its way to San Juan. On Tuesday, city officials announced their annual Christmas festival Noche De Paz is set for Dec. 17 and 18.
For the first time, the event will span two days.
On Friday, country artists Jon Pardi and Kevin Fowler will hit the stage; tickets for the show are on sale now.
On Saturday, Tejano lovers can enjoy a free concert from the band Intocable.
"Come on over, enjoy yourself, bring your family, and that's what we're about," San Juan Mayor Mario Garza said. "We're the friendly city. We're here to bring everyone together as one big community."
More News
News Video
-
Valley nonprofit decorates Mission with flags ahead of Veterans Day
-
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Mission
-
Brownsville businesses hopeful to see increase in economic activity
-
Valley parents react to CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
-
San Juan's Noche De Paz returns as two-day festival