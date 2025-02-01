Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025: Very nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor
-
UTRGV study finds the Valley has the highest rate of cervical cancer...
-
Retirement ceremony held for Harlingen police chief
-
Texas A&M drinking water study finds lead, arsenic in Alamo, Progreso neighborhoods
-
Cameron County sheriff addresses concern of deputies seen with ICE agents
Sports Video
-
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne...
-
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
-
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...