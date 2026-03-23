Second suspect arrested in connection with a deadly Alamo hit-and-run that killed Army veteran

Maria Guadalupe Salinas (Photo courtesy of the Alamo Police Department)

The second suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an Army veteran in Alamo has been arrested.

Maria Guadalupe Salinas was identified as the passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed Ismael Aleman near the Alamo Rec and RV Park on March 6.

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As previously reported, Miguel Angel Salinas was identified as the driver and has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Hidalgo County records show he was released on a $150,000 bond on March 19.

Maria is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.