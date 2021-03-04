Senate continues to work on COVID-19 relief bill

Lawmakers are hopeful the Rescue America stimulus relief package will pass in the Senate this weekend. If it does, Texas could receive more than $27 billion dollars in relief funding.

On Wednesday, Texas Sen. John Cornyn debated the $1.9 trillion bill, calling for amendments

“This bill is not the answer to the real challenges that face our country poised by the pandemic,” Cornyn said.

According to the House version of the legislation, the bill includes more than $27 billion for Texas, including $213 million for Hidalgo County, $13 million for Starr County, $82 million for Cameron County and more than $4 million for Willacy County.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) believes the funds will remain intact in the Senate version of the bill.

“We think, now, with the Senate Democrat majority, that this state and local aid will stay in place,” Cuellar said.

However, there has been one significant change. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden agreed to narrow stimulus check payment eligibility requirements, excluding individuals making between $80,000 and $100,000 and couples making between $160,000 and $200,000.

“We have to pay for this because, right now, we are paying hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars on the interest rate that’s been added by both Democrats and Republicans over the years,” Cuellar said.

According to Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 12 million fewer adults and 5 million fewer kids would get a stimulus payment based on the Biden and Senate agreement.