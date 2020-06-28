Several Programs Assisting Port Isabel Homeowners ahead of Hurricane Season

WESLACO – Hurricane season is one month away.

The National Weather Service is asking homeowners to make necessary repairs to their home before the start of the season.

The city of Port Isabel is trying to help residents make these repairs through several programs.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with the Science and Operations Officer for NWS Brownsville, Joshua Schroeder, who recommends looking into home insurance plans.

He says repairs to your home are just as important as stocking up on emergency kits and flashlights.

For more information on these home repair programs in Port Isabel, visit the city's website.

