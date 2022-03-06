Sheriff's Office: Man dropped off at Starr County hospital with gunshot wounds, deputies investigating

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Starr County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was dropped off at the county hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

At about 10:48 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shots fired and property damage call in the area of Garceno, according to a news release from the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with a man who said he heard noises outside his home and thought it was javelinas. When he stepped outside with his rifle, he saw an SUV being loaded with bundles by several individuals.

The driver of the SUV then accelerated towards the man, and rammed his gate.

The homeowner then discharged his rifle towards the vehicle, and called 911 to report the incident.

Shortly after, deputies learned that a 41-year-old man had been dropped off at the Starr County hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

The man was airlifted to a McAllen hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say the identities of the men are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.