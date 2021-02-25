Sheriff's Office: Two men to be charged in shooting death of 6-year-old girl in Mission
Two men will be charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl in Mission.
Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, of Mission were booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Wednesday on capital murder charges.
Chairez and Flores will be arraigned at 2 p.m., according to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Frank Medrano.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
