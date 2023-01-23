Sheriff’s office: Weslaco man found dead from 'accidental drowning'

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have determined the cause of death of a 30-year-old Weslaco man found dead near Donna as 'accidental drowning", a news release from the department said.

Jesus Angel Romo was last seen on Monday leaving Wings and Rings, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office.

Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned car Tuesday in a ditch outside the city of Donna.

Romo's family told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they believe the car belongs to the missing 30-year-old.

His family said they tracked Romo's Apple Watch location to the area where the car was found.

Romo’s keys and wallet were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

"There was no signs of trauma or foul-play, the cause and manner of death was determined to be accidental drowning. The toxicology report is still pending," the news release stated.

Those with any information are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.