Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday

Black Friday may be over, but holiday deals are far from over.

Shoppers are being encouraged to participate in Small Business Saturday and shop at local stores.

Raquel Ponce, owner of the online athletic clothing store Miami Fitwear, said it’s all part of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

"Whatever the big retailers are doing, we kind of have to follow,” Ponce said. “And so this is kind of big for us because we're giving as much as we can. We can't do a ton sometimes, but we do as much as we can."

As the owner, CEO and founder of Miami Fitwear, Ponce cuts and sews all of her clothing out of her warehouse in Pharr.

To prepare for the busy weekend, Ponce made 100 extra units of her top 10 bestsellers. She said on Friday, thousands of Valley shoppers took advantage of her store wide discounts — and encourages people to shop local businesses the entire holiday season.

“You're supporting people's lives,” Ponce said. “I make everything here in Pharr, so you're supporting people that actually work here, people that make living wages, we pay taxes."

Ponce says purchases slow down after the holidays, so small business owners like her rely on this holiday weekend.

“We really need the help of our community and help of people to help us grow and continue," Ponce said.