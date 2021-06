Shots fired at Weslaco bar, suspect behind bars

A man is behind bars after a shooting inside a Weslaco bar Saturday night, officials said.

Weslaco Police responded to the Tipsy Monkey off Expressway 83 regarding a shot being fired inside the establishment.

Officials said a male suspect was arrested and is being charged with unlawful carry and deadly conduct.

No injuries were reported; investigators believe the gun accidentally went off.