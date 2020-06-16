Sister of Brownsville woman murdered in 1998 shares loved one's story

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the execution of Ruben Gutierrez about an hour before he was scheduled for death for the murder of a Brownsville woman, Escolastica Harrison.

Justices sided with Gutierrez’s legal team. They argued his religious rights are being violated because a chaplain would not have been allowed inside the death chamber.

Harrison’s sister, Estella Cuellar-Perez, spoke to KRGV on Tuesday hours before the convicted murderer was set to die. The family is now devastated by the high court’s decision.

